No bond for ex-University of Alabama basketball player charged with murder; coach says current star player not in ‘trouble’ for allegedly bringing gun to scene

Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman last month, will be held without bond and his case will go before a grand jury, according to Tuscaloosa County court records.

Miles and co-defendant Michael Lynn Davis — who was also ordered no bond Tuesday — were arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris near the university campus last month. Davis is accused of firing the shot that killed Harris while Miles allegedly aided and abetted him, CNN has reported.

Both suspects appeared in a Tuscaloosa court Tuesday for a bond hearing, court records show. District Court Judge Joanne M. Jannik denied each of their motions to set bond, court documents show.

The judge ruled there was “sufficient evidence … to establish probable cause” to send both cases to a grand jury, court documents show.

A law enforcement officer testified that Miles texted University of Alabama star freshman forward Brandon Miller to bring Miles’ gun to the scene where the shooting happened, according to CNN affiliate WBMA.

Miller is not charged with any crime.

CNN has reached out to Miller for comment.

During a Tuesday news conference, Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats said the program was aware of Miller’s alleged involvement in the shooting and that the program had been fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Oats then told reporters Miller isn’t in “trouble” over the incident.

“Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble on this case,” Oats said Tuesday. “Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Later on Tuesday, Oats issued a written statement to clarify his comments at the news conference and acknowledged that his prior comments “came across poorly.”

“I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier,” he said. “In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night,” said the coach.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects — they were witnesses only,” he said. “Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative,” according to Oats.

“My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family,” said the coach’s statement.

Miller is expected to play Wednesday night as the No. 2 Crimson Tide face South Carolina in Columbia.

CNN has reached out to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney and attorneys for Miles and Davis for comment but has not heard back.

Miles’ attorney told CNN affiliated WBRC last month that “he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

