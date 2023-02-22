American Airlines flight diverted to Raleigh-Durham airport due to disruptive passenger

By Amy Simonson, Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace, CNN

American Airlines flight 3444 was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger, according to the North Carolina airport.

“At approximately 3:41 p.m., flight AA 3444 departing Jacksonville to Washington, DC, diverted to RDU due to a disruptive passenger,” the airport said in a statement. “Upon landing, the plane was directed to gate C9 where law enforcement boarded the aircraft and took the suspect into custody.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said, “The Embraer E170 was flying from Jacksonville International Airport in Florida to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

The airline said in a statement that the diversion was “due to a security concern involving an unruly customer.”

According to the airport, the plane was cleared to resume its flight to Washington, DC, and RDU has returned to normal operations.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The FBI said its Charlotte, North Carolina, office is investigating and “will consult with the US Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed.”

