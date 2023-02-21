2 dead, 3 injured in semi-truck fire and explosion near Miami

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Two people are dead and three injured after semi-trucks and other vehicles exploded and burned in Medley, Florida, Tuesday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue units responded to an explosion at an address a fire department map showed as a truck dealer in the suburb of Medley.

“Upon arriving to the scene, crews found multiple vehicles on fire,” said Anthony Nuñez, a fire department spokesperson.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a large plume of black smoke over the area, where several semi-tractors, cars and a structure were engulfed in flames.

More than 20 Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue units were at the scene, a spokesperson for the department said.

“Crews deployed multiple hose lines to put the fire out,” the fire department said. The blaze was under control Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the injured had burn injuries, according to Nuñez. One was airlifted to a Miami hospital, and another was transported by ground. A third injured person was treated at the scene.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The cause is still under investigation, the police department added.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene by Medley Police, a Miami-Dade spokesperson told CNN.

Medley is an industrial area of Miami-Dade and is near Doral, where another fire has been burning for more than a week.

CNN has reached out to Medley Police for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.