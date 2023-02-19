4 people shot near Indianapolis gas station, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Four people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning near an Indianapolis gas station, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Authorities initially reported five people had been injured in the shooting near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road, but the department revised that number down to four in a news release Sunday, citing “(f)urther investigation.”

Three victims were found inside a vehicle while the fourth was found inside a business a short distance away, the news release said. Among the victims are two women and two men.

“One male is in serious but stable condition and the other three victims are in stable condition,” police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

