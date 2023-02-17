Baltimore man wins second lottery prize in two months

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A Maryland man has struck gold a second time with his second big lottery win in just two months.

The anonymous winner first lucked out with a $30,000 prize in January, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

This week, he claimed a $50,000 prize, the lottery said Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Baltimore resident was running errands when he decided to stop at the liquor store and purchase a few lottery tickets.

In addition to winning $50,000 on the Maryland Lottery’s “Crazy 8s” game, the man also won smaller prizes of $20 and $5 on his other tickets.

“I’m looking at the ticket, like, ‘This can’t be right,'” said the winner in the news release. “I called my girlfriend in to take a look. I said to her, ‘Tell me I’m not crazy.’ She just looked at me and said, ‘Unbelievable!'”

The unnamed winner, who works for Amazon, told the Maryland Lottery he is still deciding how he’ll spend his second windfall. He suggested he might plan a vacation in honor of his girlfriend’s 60th birthday and the couple celebrating 20 years of dating. He is also considering buying a new car, according to the news release.

The man isn’t the only winner from his second lottery prize. Mitt’s Rosedale Liquors, the store where he purchased the winning ticket, will also receive a $500 bonus, according to the lottery.

