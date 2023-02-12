Teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail

By Mallika Kallingal, Rebekah Riess and Kaylene Chassie, CNN

A Moab, Utah, teen fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area, the Moab City Police Department said.

The 17-year-old slipped while hiking with a group of friends and fell about 30 feet off a sheer cliff face, police said. Her friends called 911 and tried to help her, but there was no safe way to get to her.

The teen has been identified by her school district and the Moab City Police Department as Zoe McKinney.

Search and rescue crews arrived quickly and climbed to the area above the teen. Using harnesses and climbing gear with ropes, they were able to rappel down to the victim, police said.

But Zoe had already died from the fall and rescuers worked for the next two hours to recover her body, according to the police.

“The Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia said.

“We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time,” he added.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Fire and EMS were also involved in the rescue efforts.

The Grand County School District said it was “grieving with Zoe’s family” and providing “love and support in any way we can” to the community and students, the district posted on Facebook.

It also said therapists will be available at school on Monday.

“Zoe was a remarkable student and we will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year,” the school district said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.