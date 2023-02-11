Teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail

By Mallika Kallingal, Rebekah Riess and Kaylene Chassie, CNN

A Moab, Utah, teen fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area, according to a statement from the Moab City Police Department.

The 17-year-old slipped while hiking with a group of friends and fell around 30 feet off of a sheer cliff face, police said. Her friends called 911 and attempted to help her, but there was no safe way to get to her.

Search and rescue crews arrived quickly and climbed to the area above the teen. Using harnesses and climbing gear with ropes, they were able to rappel down to the victim, police said.

But the teenager had already died from the fall and rescuers worked for the next two hours to recover her body, according to the police.

“The Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia said.

“We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time,” he added.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Fire and EMS were also involved in the rescue efforts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.