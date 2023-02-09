Legendary pop song composer, Burt Bacharach, dies at age 94

Gifted songwriter/composer and Oscar winner, Burt Bacharach, who helped arrange unforgettable melodies for songs like "Walk on By," "Do you know the way to San Jose" and other hits has passed away at the age of 94.

Bacharach's publicist says he died of natural causes in his Los Angeles home.

Bacharach's music was heard everywhere, as he had a slew of top 10 hits from the 1950s and into the 21st century.

Radios, home stereo systems and iPods belted tunes put together by Bacharach, including "Alfie", "I Say a Little Prayer", "I'll Never Fall in Love Again" and "This Guy's in Love With You."

He worked with lyricists like Hal David and put together other material for famous artists like Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and many others.

Some popular artists also covered his songs, like Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

The eight-time Grammy Winner also won two Academy Awards in 1970 for the score of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." and for the song "Raindrops Keep falllin' on My Head."

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972.