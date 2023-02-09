A New Jersey council member was found shot and killed — the 2nd in around a week

By Mark Morales, CNN

For the second time in around a week, a New Jersey council member was found shot dead.

Councilman Russell Heller, 51, was in his car in the parking lot of the PSE&G facility in Somerset County when a former worker approached his car and shot him, according to a news release from the Somerset County prosecutor’s office.

Police received multiple 911 calls Wednesday and found the councilman, who represents Milford, inside the car, according to the release.

Police identified the shooter as former employee Gary T. Curtis, 58, according to the release.

Hours later, police found Curtis in a nearby town and, when they approached the vehicle, they found Curtis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Curtis was declared dead at the scene.

Last week, another New Jersey council member was shot and killed.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a Republican councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville.

She was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday evening, Middlesex County officials said.

Police have not established any connection between the two shootings.

