3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles the Buffalo, New York, area

By Kelly McCleary, CNN

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Buffalo, New York, area early Monday.

The quake struck around 6:15 a.m. and was centered just over a mile northeast of West Seneca at a depth of about 1.9 miles, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service said.

The earthquake comes weeks after the area endured a deadly winter storm that left 39 people dead in Erie County and the city of Buffalo buried under nearly 52 inches of snow. The county also issued a “code blue” warning last week and opened three warming shelters as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the northeast.

CNN affiliate WKBW received reports of people around the region feeling the rumbling Monday, including across the border in Ontario, Canada.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.