After a weekend of protests, the Memphis probe into Tyre Nichols’ death continues as calls for wider police reform grow

As protesters gathered in US cities over the weekend to decry the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, questions linger over whether more criminal charges may be filed in the case as national-level calls again echo for police reform.

The fallout from Tyre Nichols‘ brutal January 7 encounter with police has been relatively swift: Five Black officers involved were fired and charged with murder and kidnapping, while the police unit they were part of was disbanded.

As the investigation continues, the civil rights attorney representing Nichols’ family thinks there will be more fallout, but “whether that’s going to lead to criminal charges, we have to see,” Ben Crump said. Details of the case continue to emerge amid broader public scrutiny of how US police use force, especially against people of color.

The Shelby County prosecutor wouldn’t comment on more charges, but “nothing we did last Thursday regarding indictments precludes us from bringing other charges later,” Steve Mulroy said.

“We are going to need time to allow the investigation to go forward and further consideration of charges,” the district attorney told CNN on Sunday, calling it “unprecedented” that indictment charges were brought against the officers within just weeks.

Officials knew releasing video footage of Nichols’ beating without filing charges against the officers could be “incendiary,” Mulroy said. “The best solution was to expedite the investigation and to expedite the consideration of charges so that the charges could come first and then the release of the video.”

Video of the encounter is difficult to watch. It begins with a traffic stop and goes on to show officers repeatedly beating Nichols with batons, punching him and kicking him — including at one point while his hands are restrained behind his back.

Nichols was left slumped to the ground in handcuffs, and 23 minutes passed before a stretcher arrived at the scene. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later.

“All of these officers failed their oath,” Crump told CNN on Sunday. “They failed their oath to protect and serve. Look at that video: Was anybody trying to protect and serve Tyre Nichols?”

As a makeshift memorial grew on the corner where Nichols was beaten, marching protesters in many cities — from New York City to Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles — carried signs bearing the name of the young Black man whom the country heard calling for his mother as he was kicked and pepper-sprayed.

Nichols’ family, now at the center of unfamiliar media attention, remembered him as a good son and father who enjoyed skateboarding, photography and sunsets. They recalled his smile and hugs and mourned the moments they’ll never have again.

They also promised to “keep saying his name until justice is served.”

SCORPION unit tied to deadly beating is scrapped

All five officers charged in Nichols’ beating were members of the now-scrapped SCORPION unit, Memphis police spokesperson Maj. Karen Rudolph told CNN on Saturday. The unit, launched in 2021, put officers into areas where police were tracking upticks in violent crime.

Memphis police will permanently deactivate the unit, saying Saturday that “while the heinous actions of a few casts a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted.”

“That reprehensible conduct we saw in that video, we think this was part of the culture of the SCORPION unit,” Crump said. “So, we demanded that they disbanded immediately before we see anything like this happen again.”

“It was the culture that was just as guilty for killing Tyre Nichols as those officers,” Crump said.

Disbanding the unit was the right move, City Council member Frank Colvett said.

“I think the smart move and the mayor is correct in shutting it down,” he said. “These kinds of actions are not representative of the Memphis Police Department.”

The case should give the city a chance to “dig deeper” into community and police relations, City Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas said, also commending the shutdown of SCORPION.

“We saw a very peaceful and direct sense of protest in the city of Memphis, and I think it’s because maybe we do have faith and hope that the system is going to get it right this time,” Easter-Thomas said.

The officers charged in the encounter with Nichols — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr. — are expected to be arraigned on February 17. They face charges of second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, among other counts.

Mills Jr., didn’t cross lines “that others crossed” during the confrontation, his attorney, Blake Ballin, told CNN, adding Mills was a “victim” of the system he worked within.”

Meanwhile, the fallout has also stretched to other agencies: Two Memphis Fire Department employees who were part of Nichols’ initial care were relieved of duty, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. And two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have been put on leave pending an investigation.

Calls for police reform mount

Crump called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democratic-controlled House in 2021 but not the evenly split Senate.

The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden this week to push for negotiations on police reform, caucus chair Steven Horsford wrote in a news release Sunday.

“The brutal beating of Tyre Nichols was murder and is a grim reminder that we still have a long way to go in solving systemic police violence in America,” he wrote.

The Tennessee State Conference NAACP president applauded Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis for “doing the right thing” by not waiting six months to a year to fire the officers who beat up Tyre Nichols.

By contrast, Congress “by failing to craft and pass bills to stop police brutality, you’re writing another Black man’s obituary,” said Gloria Sweet-Love. “The blood of Black America is on your hands. So, stand up and do something.”

On the state level, two Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee intend to file police reform legislation ahead of the general assembly’s Tuesday filing deadline, they said Saturday. The bills would seek to address mental health care for law enforcement officers, hiring, training, discipline practices and other topics, said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who represents a portion of Memphis and Shelby County.

While Democrats hold the minority, with 24 representatives compared to the Republican majority of 99 representatives, this legislation is not partisan and should pass on both sides of the legislature, Rep. Joe Towns Jr. said.

“You would be hard-pressed to look at this footage (of Tyre Nichols) and see what happened to that young man, OK, and not want to do something,” he said. “If a dog in this county was beaten like that, what the hell would happen?”

