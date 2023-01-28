6 dead, 3 injured in crash between bus and box truck in Upstate New York

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

Six people died and three others were injured in a crash involving an express bus and a freight truck in Upstate New York Saturday morning, according to authorities.

New York State Police responded to a collision between the bus and the Freightliner box truck around 6 a.m. ET on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a town near the US-Canada border, according to a press release from the agency.

The crash left one person in critical condition and seriously injured two people who were on the express bus, state police said. Victims were transported to several hospitals, according to the release.

It is unclear how many people were on board the vehicles or where they were headed when the deadly crash happened.

“The facts about the cause of this accident are unknown at this time,” spokesperson Randolph P. Ryerson for Penske, the rental company for the truck involved, told CNN in a statement.

“We do not yet have specific information about the rental vehicle involved or information about who was driving the rental vehicle at the time of the incident,” Ryerson added.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it is launching a six member team to conduct a safety investigation into the fatal collision.

Mayor Mike Zagrobelny of Waddington, a town near the scene of the accident, thanked first responders from around the county who assisted in a post on Facebook Saturday.

CNN’s Gregory Wallace and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.