2 inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, are captured after escaping from Virginia prison

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Two inmates who had escaped from a Virginia jail were captured after authorities found them hiding in a Tennessee barn, officials said.

Officers apprehended Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, after the pair escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon a day prior, said the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities had indicated that the escapees were believed to be traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with Virginia license plates that has “visible damage” on its rear.

Then on Friday, the duo was arrested without incident about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located, police said.

Brown, a 51-year-old federal inmate, is being held in Washington County Jail in Tennessee without bond, while Ricketson, a 31-year-old convicted of double homicide, is at Hawkins County, Tennessee, Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

