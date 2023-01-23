3 people injured in Des Moines shooting, police say

By Andi Babineau and Kara Devlin, CNN

Three people were injured Monday in a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa, according to tweets from the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say two of those injured are in critical condition. They did not provide a condition for the third person injured.

“Officers have multiple potential suspects in custody,” police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a charter school which helps young people living in disadvantaged circumstances, CNN affiliate KCCI reported.

Two students and one teacher were injured, KCCI said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

