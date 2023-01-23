Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 4:25 PM

Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California

By Joe Sutton, CNN

Law enforcement officials are currently responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet on Monday.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
CNN Newsource

