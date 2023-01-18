1 person was fatally shot and a state trooper wounded near site of Atlanta’s controversial ‘Cop City’ project

By Pamela Kirkland and Martin Savidge, CNN

One person was killed and a Georgia state trooper was wounded in an incident near the site of a proposed Atlanta law enforcement training center, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The trooper, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment, allegedly “returned fire in self-defense” during the start of a clearing operation on the site to remove people from the area, the GBI said.

“During their operation this morning, law enforcement was fired upon by a subject,” GBI Director Mike Register said. “Law enforcement returned fire in self-defense, struck the subject involved in the shooting and he is deceased at the scene.” Register shared limited details about the shooting, but said the incident was related to ongoing controversy over the site.

Activists have previously clashed with law enforcement at the site of the planned $90 million, 85-acre center, which is to be built in a forested area that used to be a prison farm. Opponents of the project — dubbed “Cop City” by activists — have camped out in the forest in an attempt to halt construction.

The “Defend the Atlanta Forest” movement’s Twitter account said Wednesday that “police killed a forest defender today, someone who loved the forest, someone who fought to protect the earth & its inhabitants.” The account also disputed the GBI’s report that the trooper was fired upon by a protester.

CNN has reached out to the Defend the Forest movement for further comment.

CNN also reached out to the Georgia State Patrol, who confirmed an incident occurred, but did not offer any details on the trooper who was shot or their condition.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Wednesday that he and his family “are praying for this brave Trooper and public safety officers across all law enforcement agencies today.”

“As our thoughts remain with him and his family, our resolve also remains steadfast and strong to see criminals brought to justice,” the governor wrote.

On December 13, five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after police agencies entered the site to remove barricades blocking entrances to the center, state officials said.

In May, eight protesters were arrested after a Molotov cocktail was hurled at police as authorities tried to remove them from the area, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

The Atlanta Police Foundation has said the center is needed to help boost morale and recruitment efforts, and previous facilities used by law enforcement are substandard.

The plan to build the facility is opposed by many in a community still reeling from monthslong demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice. Some residents have also accused the city of blindsiding neighbors with what they said has been a largely secretive development process with little community input.

Activists have also expressed concern over the project’s environmental impact: The training center would carve out a chunk of forested land.

Taxpayers will foot about $30 million of the facility’s cost, with the rest coming from private philanthropic and corporate donations, city officials have said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.