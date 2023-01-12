Strong storms capable of tornadoes sweep the Southeast, and injuries are reported in northern Alabama

By Jason Hanna and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Strong storms capable of tornadoes are sweeping across the Southeast and the Ohio Valley on Thursday, already leaving building and tree damage in the morning and threatening more destruction as the day progresses.

In northern Alabama particularly, injuries and damage have been reported in Morgan County southeast of Huntsville, authorities said.

“Damage and injuries (were) reported along (Highway) 20 in Decatur. Downed power lines and trees also reported,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The number of people injured or the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately clear. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for details. The National Weather Service preliminarily attributed the Decatur damage to strong winds.

More than 37 million people in the Southeast and the Ohio Valley — from Louisiana eastward to the Carolinas and from Kentucky south to the Gulf Coast — are under some level of threat for severe storms Thursday that could include damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Several tornado watches are in effect, including for parts of Mississippi and northern Alabama until 1 p.m. CT; for other sections of Mississippi and southern Alabama until 5 p.m. CT; and for parts of southeastern Tennessee, far western North Carolina and northwestern Georgia until 5 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s greatest risk of severe storms — an “enhanced” risk, or level 3 of 5 — is predicted for more than 10 million people over parts of Alabama and Georgia, including the Birmingham, Montgomery and Atlanta areas, the prediction center said.

Regarding timing: Severe storms are especially possible in the Birmingham and Montgomery areas by early afternoon, and the Atlanta area in the late afternoon.d

Damage reports piling up

Damage reports across the Southeast and the Ohio Valley were piling up Thursday morning as storms progressed.

Preliminary tornado reports were made in the morning in northwestern Alabama’s Winston County and western Alabama’s Sumter County, with building damage reported in both counties, the weather service said.

Wind damage to trees and buildings also were reported in nearly a dozen locations across Kentucky before noon, the weather service said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.