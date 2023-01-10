Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot soars above $1 billion after months with no winner

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

When the Mega Millions balls take a spin Tuesday night, an estimated $1.1 billion dollar prize will be at stake in a jackpot that has gone unclaimed for nearly three months.

If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, it would be the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, the lottery announced in a news release.

It’s the fourth time in just over four years the top prize has exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions said.

The estimated $1.1 billion jackpot ($568.7 million cash) is surpassed only by the lottery’s record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and the $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois in July.

Even as the top prize has gone untouched, the game has boasted more than 27 million winning tickets sold since the jackpot was last won on October 14, including 52 players who snagged $1 million or more, Mega Millions said.

“It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the release. “We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us.”

There have been 24 drawings since the last jackpot was claimed in October, the lottery said.

