Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million for Tuesday’s drawing
By Holly Yan, CNN
If your New Year’s goals include buying 2,616 castles or 1,520 Ferraris for you and your closest friends, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot could make your dreams a reality.
OK, probably not. Your odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 302,575,350.
But the estimated $785 million jackpot is among the biggest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The largest jackpot in history was $1.537 billion, scored by one outrageously lucky winner in 2018.
If a single winner hits the jackpot Tuesday, they could get their $785 million by choosing annuity payments over 29 years, lottery officials said.
But a winner who wants their avalanche of cash immediately can choose the cash option of $395 million.
