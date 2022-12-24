19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A 19-year-old man was killed Friday in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment center, police said.

Just before 8 p.m local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of the Nordstrom store. When officers went into the Nordstrom, they found one male shot multiple times, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference late Friday night. Police are working to identify the suspect.

Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, Hodges said.

A bystander was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to be OK.

The 30-year-old mall, about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, has more than 500 stores, more than 50 dining options, dozens of attractions and two hotels, according to the owners.

Friday’s shooting comes about five months after suspects fired gunshots into a crowded store at the mall.

Preliminary investigation reveals that there was an altercation Friday between a group of about five to nine people inside Nordstrom. Store surveillance video shows a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Hodges said.

“We have an incident where if someone decides that they want to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with complete lack of disrespect for human life, I still don’t know what we can do to stop that,” Hodges said.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.