2 children among 3 people found dead in Pittsburgh home fire

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Two children and a young adult died in a home fire early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, authorities say.

A woman was taken to the hospital and is reported in serious condition, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said. Another woman and eight children were safely evacuated.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for an arm cut.

The three-alarm blaze occurred just after 2 a.m., officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.