Postal worker shot to death while delivering mail in Milwaukee

By Andy Rose, CNN

A mail carrier was shot to death Friday evening in Milwaukee, police said.

Police said the 44-year-old man had worked for the US Postal Service for 18 years. They did not release his name.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the USPS for the loss of their member,” the department said in a statement.

Investigators did not provide any information about suspects or motive.

The US Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation.

“The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority,” the agency said in a statement.

“The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming. My thoughts are with the victim’s family and colleagues. The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.