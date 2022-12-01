Tampa Police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown after domestic incident

By Mallika Kallingal, Jamiel Lynch and Melissa Alonso, CNN

The Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown after a “domestic battery incident with a woman,” police said in a statement.

Police say the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at a home in South Tampa on Monday afternoon.

“At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim. The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home,” the statement said.

Brown is wanted for battery and is not in custody at this time, the police statement added.

CNN has reached out to Brown through his agent but has not heard back.

The Buccaneers released the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler in January after Brown dramatically walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets.

Brown, who was part of the Super Bowl-winning Bucs team last season, has previously said he left the game because of an ankle injury. He said the team knew about his injury, something the Bucs have denied.

The incident came weeks after Brown said he was suspended in December for three games without pay following a league investigation that determined he violated Covid-19 protocols.

