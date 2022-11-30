Idaho State Police adds patrols to university campus ahead of vigil for four students killed in unsolved stabbings

By Eric Levenson and Veronica Miracle, CNN

Idaho State Police has added four campus patrols and 14 patrols for the general community as the University of Idaho prepares to host a vigil Wednesday night for the four students fatally stabbed earlier this month.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect or find the murder weapon, and the uncertainty and lack of information around the unsolved killings has left the campus emptier than usual after Thanksgiving break.

While there is no official number on how many students returned, Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence told CNN professors are reporting that about two-thirds to three-quarters of students are attending in-person.

“This is a heavy situation, and we are moving forward by trying to be supportive of all of our people, our faculty, our staff, our students, and trying to address their needs,” Lawrence said.

One student told CNN that, with a killer still on the loose, people are “sketched out.”

“It definitely feels a little bit different,” said student Hayden Rich. “It seems kind of a sad setting. It is kind of quiet.”

Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State Police, told CNN on Tuesday they’ve seen an uptick in 911 calls while the cases remain unsolved. Most of those calls are concerning “suspicious person” activity, or “welfare check.”

“We are recognizing that there is heightened fear in the community and so the officers are going to those calls and they’re handling them as they come up,” Snell said.

University of Idaho President Scott Green acknowledged last week that some students did not want to return until a suspect is in custody.

“As such, faculty have been asked to prepare in-person teaching and remote learning options so that each student can choose their method of engagement for the final two weeks of the semester,” he wrote in a statement.

The university has scheduled a vigil for Wednesday to commemorate the victims: Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Elizabeth Wolfe, Michelle Watson, Theresa Waldrop, Paradise Afshar and Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.