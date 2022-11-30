Family of alleged ‘catfish’ killer’s victims says be careful, talk to family about predators

By Stella Chan and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A woman whose parents and sister were killed last week in the alleged “catfish” triple homicide in Riverside, California, is urging families to speak to their children about online safety.

Michelle Blandin, whose father, Mark Winek, 69, mother, Sharie Winek, 65, and sister, Brooke Winek, 39, were killed November 25, warned parents to monitor their children’s online behavior.

“Parents, please know your child’s online activity, ask questions about what they’re doing and whom they are talking to. Anybody can say they’re someone else, and you could be in this situation,” Blandin said at a news conference.

Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia police officer, believed to have killed the three family members, was himself killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Detectives said they believe Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, had met a teenage relative of the victims through “catfishing,” a form of online deception in which someone pretends to be a different person.

Edwards had an “inappropriate online romance” with her 15-year-old niece, Blandin said.

“He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so,” she went on. “Instead he preyed on the most vulnerable.”

Blandin thanked her community for their vigilance, noting a longtime neighbor called the police about a suspicious vehicle on the street near her parents’ house, and pleaded for continued support.

That call “saved my niece’s life,” she said. “And that neighbor is a hero in our eyes.”

She became tearful when she said it was “too late” to save her father, mother, and sister.

“For my two young nieces who are now left motherless, we hope that this community can wrap their arms around them and lift them up,” she said. “They have the most difficult journey ahead as they are minors and they don’t understand everything that has happened.”

What we know about the brutal triple homicide

The ex-cop traveled from Virginia to California, where the teen lived with her family. He then parked his car in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to her home, police said.

Then Edwards returned to his car with the teenager. Police began searching for him after receiving a call for a welfare check on Friday morning about a young distressed woman entering a red car with a man, as well as a call about a house fire a few houses down from the welfare check. When firefighters arrived at the burning house, they found the three murder victims lying in the front entry way.

The exact cause and manners of their death are still pending.

A few hours after the bodies were found and the welfare check was received, the ex-cop was spotted driving with the teen through San Bernadino County, according to the release. He exchanged gunfire with sheriff’s deputies trying to stop him and was shot and killed by deputies.

The teenager was unharmed and placed in protective custody with the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, according to police.

Edwards had resigned from the Virginia State Police in October, according to the agency. He joined the police academy in July 2021 and was recently working at the Washington County Sheriff’s office in Virginia, say California detectives.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, officers, and all of those affected by this heinous crime.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amanda Watts and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.