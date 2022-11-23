Skip to Content
Police say 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, in Maryland strip mall parking lot

By Amir Vera and Adrienne Winston, CNN

Four people were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a strip mall in Temple Hills, Maryland, including three teenagers, according to police.

Police said the shooting took place at about 6:25 p.m. when a suspect or suspects shot at a group in the 2300 block of Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Three teens and one adult were shot and had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted.

Police spokesperson Emily Austin previously said two teens and adult are in stable condition. A third teenager was in serious condition after being shot and is now in stable condition, Austin said.

Police did not have any information on any suspect.

