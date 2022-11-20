Skip to Content
One person killed in rollover of bus chartered by Brandeis University, school says

One person has died after a bus rollover in Massachusetts. The bus was charted by Brandeis University.

By Claire Colbert

One person was killed in a bus rollover accident late Saturday, according to Brandeis University, which chartered the bus. The accident happened near the Brandeis campus in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“We understand that local EMS transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals,” Brandeis spokesperson Julie Jette said in a written statement. “We have been informed that one person has died; that person’s identity is not confirmed.”

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said early Sunday the accident is “completely under investigation,” and they had not determined a cause.

“Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff of the accident; we are providing counseling and support to students and will continue to do so over the coming days,” Jette said.

CNN’s Andy Rose and Laura James contributed to this report.

