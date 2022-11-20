At least 5 people killed, 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

By Andy Rose, CNN

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to police.

Authorities received numerous 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” said Castro. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

In a statement on social media, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and thanked “the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police did not release details of how the shooting ended, but Castro said, “this was not an officer-involved shooting.”

The location of the shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded at least 53.

Colorado has been the site of some of the most heinous mass shootings in US history, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.

Police declined to speak about a possible motive in this latest shooting. Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” said Castro, adding that the FBI is on the scene and assisting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.