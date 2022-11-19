Carpenter wounded in Oakland, California, school shooting dies

By Taylor Romine, CNN

A carpenter who was among six people shot during a September shooting on an East Oakland, California, school campus has died from his injuries, district officials said Friday.

The victim, identified only as David, died on Thursday after “fighting to recover from injuries he sustained,” according to a statement from Oakland Unified School District.

The East Bay resident had worked for 18 years as a carpenter in the district’s buildings and grounds department, the statement said.

“We are devastated by the loss of David, and we are heartbroken for his family and community,” the statement said. “He will be profoundly missed.”

The victim and five other people were shot and wounded September 28 on the campus for four different schools, police said.

The other victims included two students, a counselor, a campus security guard and another school employee.

Investigators were working to identify two people who opened fire on the campus in what police called a gang related shooting.

At least two shooters were seen on video footage of the incident, in which more than 30 rounds were fired from handguns.

The statement Friday said David was at the King Estates campus to install new counter tops on the day of the shooting.

“He was well-known for his sense of humor, and as someone who loved working for the District,” the statement said. “He loved the camaraderie he had with his team, and colleagues never saw him upset about anything.”

The district is offering counseling and other support services for students and staff.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.