By
Published 8:35 PM

University of Virginia campus advised to shelter in place after reported shooting, with suspect still at large

By Susannah Cullinane and Tina Burnside, CNN

The University of Virginia is on lockdown following reports of a shooting, according to tweets from the University of Virginia Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, police tweeted.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

