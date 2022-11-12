Georgia man arrested for animal cruelty after 106 dogs bred for fighting were found on his property

By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

A Georgia man has been arrested for animal cruelty and dog fighting after detectives found 106 dogs in poor conditions at his property, officials said.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Paulding County without incident, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Burrell bred and trained mostly pit bulls for dog fighting, police said.

Paulding detectives said a lengthy investigation found dogs tied to trees and other objects in the yard. Dogs were also found in the basement of the home, where detectives said the odor and presence of urine and feces were so strong they had to wear protective equipment to safely enter the house, according to the release.

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs,” according to the release.

Burrell is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond on felony counts of cruelty to animals and dog fighting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges against Burrell are expected as the investigation continues, according to the release.

It is unclear whether Burrell has an attorney.

“In cases like these, we have to conduct a lengthy and thorough investigation. This is not something that we can just put together in a few days, cases like these are comprehensive and require us to work with many local, state, and federal entities,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in the release.

“I am proud of the teamwork that has been exhibited in this case and I am thankful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” the statement continued.

Authorities said the 106 rescued dogs have been placed with various rescue facilities to begin rehabilitation.

