This miniature therapy horse is the newest member of the Ocala Police Department

The newest addition to the Ocala Police Department in Florida is just two feet tall, has four legs, and is absolutely adorable.

Magic the miniature horse is officially an “honorary police officer” in the department, according to a Facebook post from the Ocala police.

Magic is the first mini horse to join the ranks of the Ocala Police Department, according to the Facebook post. And what she lacks in law enforcement experience she makes up for in specialized emotional support training.

The pint-sized officer is part of the equine therapy nonprofit Gentle Carousel, says the police department. Gentle Carousel’s trained mini horses visit thousands of hospital patients, people in hospice programs, veterans, and first responders who have experienced trauma each year.

Magic will participate in some of the police department’s outreach programs, like its youth literacy program and the police-run ice cream truck.

“Magic will help spread goodwill and build relationships between the police department and the community we serve,” Chief Mike Balken said in the Facebook post.

“With her friendly personality and adorable appearance, Magic is sure to be a hit with everyone she meets.”

