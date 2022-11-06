A Delaware woman claimed $100,000 in the lottery — then on her way home she won $300,000 more

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

The only thing better than winning the lottery is claiming two lottery prizes in one day.

A Delaware woman was in for a once-in-a-lifetime surprise after she claimed two six-figure lottery prizes in one day on October 20, according to a news release from the Delaware Lottery.

The anonymous 70-year-old winner was “thrilled” after she won a $100,000 prize from an “Instant Game” ticket she purchased in Newark, Delaware.

About a week after realizing she had won the prize, she headed to the lottery’s headquarters to pick up her winnings. The prize was the largest she had won since she began playing the lottery seven years ago, according to the news release.

On her way home from picking up her winnings, she decided to try her luck again — and purchased three “Serious Money” tickets at a convenience store.

One of the tickets was a $300,000 top winner, says the release. The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as “absolute insanity.”

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the two-time winner said in the news release.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning ‘Serious Money’ ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief.”

The woman returned to the lottery headquarters to pick up the $300,000 prize. She plans to use most of the winnings for her retirement fund, according to the release.

The chances of winning the $100,000 “Instant Game” prize are just 1 in 120,000, according to the Delaware Lottery. The chances of winning the $300,000 prize in the “Serious Money” game are 1 in 150,000.

