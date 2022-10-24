2 students injured in school shooting in St. Louis, suspect in custody police say

By Amanda Watts and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

Two students were injured in a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Monday morning, according to a tweet from the district, and police report the suspect is in custody.

“Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown,” St. Louis Public Schools tweeted.

The post says the “shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA.”

The district is reporting that two student were injured and have been taken to the hospital.

A tweet from the St. Louis Police Metropolitan Police Department said, “Our department responded to an active shooting incident this morning at Central VP School. A suspect was taken into custody.”

The high school is a magnet school about six miles southwest of the city’s downtown.

Students are being evacuated from the campus and going “to safe and secure sites,” the district went on to say.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Word of the shooting comes on the same day Michigan teen Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges, for a Michigan school shooting last year in which four people were killed and seven others injured. And on November 1, Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced for the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, where 17 people died.

As the shooting in St. Louis was unfolding, a prosecutor in Michigan addressed the nation’s gun violence scourge in the wake of a Monday’s hearing at which Crumbley entered his plea.

“It’s not just about sharing with other departments. Gun violence is preventable, that’s what I’ve learned. And the fact that there is another school shooting does not surprise me — which is horrific,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

“We need to keep the public and inform the public … on how we can prevent gun violence. It is preventable, and we should never ever allow that to be something we just should have to live with.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

