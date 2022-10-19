Skip to Content
An F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an Air Force base in Utah

An F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to a tweet from 388th Fighter Wing.

“An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway @HAFB. Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding,” the tweet read.

No further details were available on the pilot’s condition, or if anyone else was involved in the crash.

Hill Air Force Base is an Air Force Materiel Command base, according to its website. It is the Air Force’s second largest base by population and geographical size.

CNN is reaching out for more information.

