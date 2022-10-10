Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre

By Holly Yan and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, announced his retirement Monday, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Donna Goates Harrell.

“I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment,” the post read. “My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, and therefore the decision was a difficult one for us.”

Harrell will remain throughout the year until a new superintendent is named, the post said.

Harrell has been under scrutiny since the May 24 slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

The massacre left 19 children and two teachers dead. Months later, new details are still emerging about the school district’s response to the shooting.

“My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families,” the Facebook post said.

According to the post, the superintendent asked his wife “to post this message since he doesn’t have Facebook.”

Last week, Harrell emailed staff about his intention to retire.

“I am in my 31st year in education, all served and dedicated to the students and families here in Uvalde,” Harrell said in his email.

That message came hours after the school district announced it was suspending operations of its police force and placing a lieutenant and another top school official on leave as part of its investigation.

The email also came after CNN reported the Uvalde school district had recently hired Crimson Elizondo, a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper under investigation for her response to the massacre.

Elizondo arrived minutes after the shooting started and was heard on bodycam video saying she would have responded differently had her own son been inside the school.

“If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside,” she told another officer. “I promise you that.”

The school district apologized to the victims’ families and the Uvalde community “for the pain that this revelation has caused,” the district said last week. “Ms. Elizondo’s statement in the audio is not consistent with the District’s expectations.”

Elizondo has been fired from the school district and declined to speak with CNN.

While Harrell announced a series of new safety measures for this school year, some Uvalde parents have called for the superintendent’s removal for months.

According to a meeting agenda for Monday evening, school board members will go into closed session for an “attorney consultation regarding legal issues related to Superintendent retirement and transition.”

The agenda says board members will resume the public part of the meeting and “take possible action regarding Superintendent retirement.”

CNN’s Matthew J. Friedman and Rachel Clarke contributed to this report.