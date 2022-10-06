Michigan State Police ‘actively negotiating’ with suspected gunman at Hampton Inn in Dearborn

By Amir Vera, Amanda Musa and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

Michigan State Police are actively negotiating with a shooting suspect they have contained in a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn, a police spokesperson told CNN affiliate WDIV-TV.

Dearborn police confirmed there was an “active shooting scene” around 2 p.m. ET Thursday. Dearborn is about 6 miles west of Detroit.

“There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene,” police tweeted Thursday.

Police added shots are still being fired by the suspect.

Police have reported at least one victim has been transported from the hotel, but police did not say whether the victim was taken to a hospital or have any information on their condition.

The suspected shooter has not yet been taken into custody, police said.

“Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public,” a tweet says.

Police said the suspected shooter is contained, but the crime scene remains active.

DuVall Elementary School is under a soft lockdown.

“There is a situation outside the building, and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time. All of our staff and students are safe, and our learning and day is continuing. There will be no outside activity at DuVall,” the school posted on its website.

DuVall Elementary is located less than a mile from the Hampton Inn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

