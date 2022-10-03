Trump attorney Eric Herschmann now representing Brett Favre amid Mississippi welfare scandal

By Steve Almasy and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

An attorney who was part of the defense team for then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial is now representing Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre in connection with a massive welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi, a spokesperson for the former quarterback told CNN.

Eric Herschmann said in a statement that he agreed to represent Favre after he did his “independent due diligence” and was convinced he did nothing wrong.

The spokesperson declined to comment on what prompted the change in representation, which was first reported by Axios.

Favre is a defendant in a civil suit brought by the state against more than 35 people and entities in connection with the welfare fraud scheme in an effort to recover some of the funds. He has not been charged criminally.

The state auditor has said about $77 million intended for the state welfare program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, was being misused, including being spent on officials’ personal expenses and by charities on projects unrelated to the welfare program.

According to investigators, more than $4 million was used to a build a Favre-backed volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, and where his daughter played the sport at the time.

Favre’s previous attorney said the football legend’s fundraising efforts were honorable and he didn’t know money initially meant for families in need was used.

Herschmann said in a statement: “Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help. Attorneys for the University and the State knew that the donations came from (the Mississippi Community Education Center non-profit) and ok’d them.

“To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct.”

Earlier this month, John Davis, the one-time head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty to two federal counts and 18 state counts of conspiracy and fraud in connection with the welfare fraud scheme.

Herschmann left a prominent law firm after nearly 25 years to become a senior adviser to Trump in 2020 and was on his impeachment defense team. He has been subpoenaed by the federal grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and also gave videotaped testimony to the House committee investigating the insurrection.

CNN is told Herschmann was introduced to Favre through a mutual friend.

Favre’s longtime attorney, Bud Holmes, referred CNN to a public relations firm.

Favre — who made more than $130 million in his 20-year NFL career, according to the sports salary tracking website Spotrac — retired after the 2010 season.

