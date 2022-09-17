A squirrel in a substation caused a power outage for over 10,000 Virginians

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A small creature caused a blackout in Virginia Beach last week: a wandering squirrel that made its way into the substation.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on September 7, according to a tweet from Bonita Harris, spokesperson for Dominion Energy, which provides electricity in Virginia and other states.

The power outage affected over 10,000 Virginians, Harris said. Power was restored by around 10 a.m.

Harris told CNN that animals occasionally get stuck in the company’s substations, despite efforts to keep them out.

“At our substations, we have bird guards at the top, and then we have critter guards around the bottom to keep critters from coming in,” she said. “But sometimes determined little critters will still get in there.”

The squirrel did not survive the incident, Harris said, although sometimes animals receive a brief shock and go mostly unharmed.

Harris said workers quickly rerouted power to another source to keep as many customers’ lights on as possible.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.