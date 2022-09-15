Two buses of migrants dropped off near the vice president’s residence in Washington

By Priscilla Alvarez, Lauren Koenig and Jason Hanna, CNN

Two buses carrying migrants arrived Thursday at the US Naval Observatory — the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC — from Texas, surprising volunteers who were not prepared to receive them there, volunteers in the district said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to the nation’s capital to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies, but the buses largely had been dropping them off around Washington’s Union Station.

Volunteers were prepared to receive a bus Thursday at the station but learned that the buses went to the Naval Observatory instead, volunteers said.

SAMU First Response, one of the groups helping migrants in Washington, was not provided a heads up, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

