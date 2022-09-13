1 person injured on Northeastern University campus after package detonated, school says

By Rob Frehse, Sharif Paget and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

A Northeastern University staff member was injured when a package the person was opening detonated, the school said.

“The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated,” Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for Northeastern University, told CNN in an email. The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, Nargi said.

Boston Police’s bomb squad and Boston Emergency Services are at the scene investigating, and the building has been evacuated, Nargi said.

Holmes Hall is the hub of the school’s “Writing Center activities,” according to Northeastern’s website. University police tweeted that emergency services were responding to an incident there and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said they were called around 7:16 p.m. to respond to the incident.

“We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available,” Nargi said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

