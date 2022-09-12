5 things to know for Sept. 12: Royal family, Wildfires, Ukraine, Gas Prices, Emmys

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

It can take years for new words to get accepted into the dictionary, even if they’re already staples in the American vocabulary. Words like “pumpkin spice” and “metaverse” were among the 370 new definitions Merriam-Webster added to the dictionary this month. Also included on the list is a slew of informal slang terms like “cringe” — but others are simply cringeworthy, like “yeet” and “baller.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Royal family

King Charles III officially became Britain’s monarch on Saturday after he took the oath as the new king in a ceremony steeped in tradition and pageantry. The King paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 last week after the longest reign in British history. The state funeral for the Queen will take place on September 19, Buckingham Palace has announced. In what is likely to be a poignant moment, members of the royal family will walk behind their beloved matriarch in an extraordinary silent procession this week. Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to London to join members of the royal family to honor the Queen’s life and her service to the nation and Commonwealth.

2. Wildfires

Sweltering under rising temperatures, drought-ravaged states in the western US are dealing with an outburst of wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations and worsened air quality. Nationwide, 92 large active wildfires have torched more than 728,000 acres — the majority of them burning in northwestern states, the National Interagency Fire Center said. In Oregon, where 10 wildfires were actively burning Sunday, some communities are contending with power shutoffs that were implemented to reduce wildfire risk as winds picked up. In Washington, 14 fires were active Sunday and red flag warnings were in place. And in California, residents saw both record rainfall and record heat this past week, as what used to be Tropical Storm Kay made a rare close pass to the state amid a record-breaking heat wave

3. Ukraine

Ukraine is making gains in its counteroffensive against Russia, a growing number of US and Ukrainian officials say. In the last week alone, Ukrainian forces rolled through lines of Russian defenses and recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory, according to Ukrainian military officials. Over the weekend, the Russian retreat continued from border areas that had been occupied since March. Villages within five kilometers of the border were also raising the Ukrainian flag. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said Sunday on CNN that part of Ukraine’s success could be attributed to the “tremendous support from the United States and our NATO allies” considering the immense amount of military equipment and intelligence that has been provided.

4. Gas Prices

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a “risk” that US gas prices could rise again later this year. “Well, it’s a risk. And it’s a risk that we’re working on the price cap to try to address,” Yellen told CNN when asked if Americans should be worried about gas prices rising again later this year. Although prices at the pump are still sinking, Yellen’s comments come just months after gas prices soared to a record average high of $5.02 on June 14. The steady decline in gas prices has been driven by multiple factors, including recession fears that have knocked down oil prices and the fact that some Americans cut back on driving when gas prices spiked this summer.

5. Emmys

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards show will air tonight, highlighting and celebrating the best shows on TV and streaming platforms. HBO’s “Succession” leads the way with 25 nominations and has received acting nods for nearly the entire cast. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” are also contenders for awards, as they’ve received a hefty number of nominations. The night also has the potential for history-making moments: “Squid Game” would be the first non-English language show to win Best Drama if it takes home the prize. And in the comedy field, last year’s big winner “Ted Lasso” is up for 20 awards, including Best Lead Actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Emmys will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Who will take care of the Queen’s dogs?

Queen Elizabeth’s adorable corgis, Muick and Sandy, will move in with the Duke and Duchess of York. Take a look at this photo gallery of Queen Elizabeth II and her pups over the years.

Elon Musk’s college sweetheart auctions off billionaire’s mementos

The former girlfriend of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk held on to photos and several other mementos from their college days… and is now selling them for thousands of dollars.

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open final

Nineteen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest No.1 player in men’s tennis history. Impressive!

Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix

Speaking of winners, professional driver Max Verstappen raced to his fifth-straight victory and strengthened his grip on a Formula One title.

Why wireless carriers are giving out free iPhones

If you’re thinking about upgrading your cell phone, now may be a good time. The top US carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — have all announced deals to get the latest Apple smartphone for free, under certain conditions.

TODAY’S NUMBER

50 million

That’s how many people worldwide are trapped in modern slavery due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, armed conflicts and the climate crisis, according to a new report. Modern slavery refers to forced labor and forced marriage — when someone cannot refuse to comply or escape owing to threats, violence and deception.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued.”

— Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, saying Sunday that she believes former President Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen when it comes to the Justice Department’s investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents. Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, faced scrutiny during her presidential campaign over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and the potential deliberate mishandling of classified information. An investigation by the State Department later found there was no “persuasive evidence” of widespread mishandling of classified information in the controversy.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Music for monkeys

Watch this patient man play soothing piano songs for rambunctious wild monkeys in Thailand. (Click here to view)

