3 children die after they were found unresponsive on New York City shoreline

Three children found unresponsive early Monday on the New York City shoreline near Brighton Beach in Brooklyn are dead, two city police department spokespeople said, after they were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 30-year-old woman is being questioned at the local New York Police Department precinct, one spokesperson said. Her relationship to the children, all of whom were under age 7, remains under investigation.

Police got a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about a despondent female, and officers found her when they responded, a spokesperson said. An hour later, the three children were discovered and taken to a hospital.

Asked if the children were in the water at any point, police deferred to an upcoming 8 a.m. news conference.

