2 Georgia sheriff’s deputies died while serving a warrant, authorities say

By Shawn Nottingham and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Two sheriff’s deputies in Cobb County, Georgia, are dead after attempting to serve a warrant, according to a tweet from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has barricaded themselves and a SWAT team is on the scene, the sheriff’s office says. The situation “remains an active incident,” the office said in an update at 9:48 p.m. ET.

Authorities not yet released the names of the deputies or more details about the circumstances of their deaths.

Cobb County is a suburban area northwest of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

