The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an approaching hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Californians are weathering what could be the worst heat wave in the state’s history as wildfires also rage throughout the state, and the threat of rotating power outages looms.

Western states have sizzled under triple-digital temperatures for a week as an extended record-breaking heat wave settled over the region and the brutal conditions are expected to last through Friday.

“This will be essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California and arguably for the state overall,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday. “By some metrics, it might be one of the worst heat waves on record, period, in any month, given its duration and its extreme magnitude.”

Multiple areas in Northern California saw record-high temperatures over 110 degrees this week, including Sacramento, which saw an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“In some ways, this is the new normal,” said Jan Null, a California meteorologist and owner of Golden Gate Weather Services.

The relentless heat wave has driven up demand for power and strained California’s energy grid. Though rotating blackouts were avoided Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in California were warned to prepare for the possibility of a series of controlled blackouts if the energy falls short.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state’s power grid, issued a Flex Alert for the ninth consecutive day Thursday, calling on residents to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In neighboring Nevada, NV Energy is urging all of its customers to reduce electricity usage through Thursday, saying increased demand amid the heat wave could cause a significant reduction in available energy supply for Nevada from western energy markets.

Hurricane set to pass near Southern California, ‘abruptly’ ending heat

Relief from the heat was initially expected Thursday, but a rare hurricane set to make the closest pass to Southern California in 25 years is poised to extend the extreme heat and bring powerful winds that could fan already raging wildfires.

With Hurricane Kay forecast to approach the western coastline of Baja California over the next two days, extreme heat, flash flooding, damaging offshore winds and an increased fire threat will escalate across Southern California from Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures could reach 100 degrees all the way to the beaches of San Diego and Orange counties Friday. Winds could gust over 60 mph as the wind flow around the storm begins to interact with the mountainous terrain of Southern California.

Then, the heat will end “abruptly and unusually” after Friday, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

The hurricane — or more specifically its fringes — will bring significant rainfall across Southern California, Arizona, and eventually central California and Nevada into Saturday, the Weather Prediction Center said. This means residents will go from sweltering temperatures to excessive rainfall, which can cause quick rises in creeks and rivers and lead to flash flooding in Southern California and southwest Arizona.

“It’s never a good thing to get too much rain all at once, a trait all too common among slow-moving tropical storms,” the WPC wrote Wednesday morning. “Thus, the flash flood potential is summarily also rapidly increasing.”

Kay should remain a hurricane until it gets to around 250 miles from San Diego — something only four other storms have done since 1950 — before weakening as it moves closer, according to CNN meteorologists Derek Van Dam and Judson Jones.

The storm “should reach a point about 150 miles southwest of San Diego Friday night as a weakening tropical storm,” the National Weather Service in San Diego wrote Wednesday.

It will make the closest pass to Southern California since 1997’s Hurricane Nora.

Wildfires explode as climate change makes heat waves more severe

The climate crisis is increasing how large heat domes can get, Swain, the UCLA climate scientist, said, pointing to the fact that this week’s heat wave extends from British Columbia to northern Mexico.

“Climate change has increased the frequency, the intensity, the duration, and also — this is somewhat new evidence — the spatial extent of heat waves,” Swain said.

The extreme heat also means fires will burn more intensely and for longer.

Numerous fires broke out over the past week and continue to burn in multiple western states, including California, where a prolonged drought has created a hotbed of dry, dense vegetation ready to fuel infernos.

At least four people have died in two different California wildfires that also displaced thousands, burned homes and scorched of acres of land in recent days.

The fast-moving Fairview Fire — burning in Southern California — swelled rapidly over parched vegetation and forced hundreds of residents to flee. Two people were killed as the flames spread. As of Wednesday night, the blaze had burned 9,846 acres and was 5% contained, officials said.

To the north, the Mountain Fire burning in Siskiyou County has scorched through 11,690 acres after igniting last week.

Nearby, also in Siskiyou County, two women, ages 66 and 73, died in the Mill Fire, which has burned 3,935 acres and destroyed 118 structures as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

The Mosquito Fire, burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, began Tuesday and consumed 5,705 acres by Wednesday evening, forcing evacuations.

More than 245,000 acres have collectively burned in 6,100 wildfires in California so far this year, according to Cal Fire.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez, Derek Van Dam and Judson Jones contributed to this report.