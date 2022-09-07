Memphis police take 19-year-old into custody in connection with multiple shootings that prompted citywide warning to stay inside

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

A 19-year-old man is in custody after the Memphis Police Department issued alerts about an “armed and dangerous” suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in the Tennessee city, according to posts from the department’s Twitter account.

Police tweeted about Wednesday evening that residents should be on the lookout for the suspect.

“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” police tweeted.

“If you do not need to be out, please stay home!,” city officials tweeted.

About 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that a shelter in place for the area where the suspect was detained had been lifted.

Police earlier tweeted a photo of the suspect and in another post identified him as Ezekiel Kelly.

Police said in their initial tweet about the manhunt that they received reports the suspect was “recording his actions on Facebook.”

Meta, Facebook’s parent company said it’s working closely with law enforcement on the case.

The social media giant said it was in touch with the department shortly after police made their initial public alerts and have since removed video content that may be related to the incident.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.