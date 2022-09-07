A Las Vegas public official has been arrested in connection with the killing of an investigative journalist, his newspaper says

By Paradise Afshar and Travis Caldwell, CNN

A local official in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday in connection to the killing of a veteran journalist who had been reporting on the official’s purported wrongdoing, his newspaper says.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles — the subject of investigative reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Jeff German — has been arrested, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal, days after German was found stabbed to death outside his home.

Online Clark County Jail records show Telles is being held on suspicion of murder and has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Telles has not been publicly identified by police as being connected to German’s death. CNN has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for additional comment.

On Wednesday, uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside of Telles’ home, according to local media reports. Las Vegas police confirmed officers served search warrants in relation to German’s death but did not immediately provide any additional information.

German had been working on a story about Telles the week he was killed, according to the Review-Journal. Earlier this year, Telles was the subject of articles that detailed his oversight of his office, and German reported that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Telles denied the reports, the Review-Journal said.

First elected to the office in 2018, Telles lost his bid for re-election in a June Democratic primary.

CNN has reached out to Telles’ office for comment and is working to determine his legal representation.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution,” Cook said.

“We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter. Godspeed, Jeff.”

Police asked for public’s help

German was discovered outside his home Saturday morning, yet police suspect the killing may have happened earlier.

Authorities had asked those in the area to review any outdoor surveillance cameras from Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to possibly capture a better glimpse of an individual who may have been involved in the killing.

A possible suspect “was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred,” according to Las Vegas police. Surveillance images of an individual wearing a bright orange shirt and wide-brimmed hat were released, as well as a photo of what appears to be a maroon GMC SUV.

Arthur Kane, a reporter for the Review-Journal and a colleague of German, told CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday that coworkers viewing Google Maps noted a maroon SUV sitting in Telles’ driveway, similar in appearance to the photo released by authorities.

“The police came down and roped off the area, started searching his house,” Kane said. The SUV was registered to Telles’ wife, Kane said, and the vehicle was transported away by investigators.

Police are expected to provide further updates to their investigation Thursday.

