7 people injured in shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, officials say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people injured overnight, police said early Sunday.

It happened around 12:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said in a tweet.

Of the seven people rushed to a nearby hospital, two had life-threatening injuries and five others had non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

No information on a suspect or possible motive was provided.

