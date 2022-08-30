A 93-year-old California assisted living resident died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of juice

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

One woman died and two others were hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at their California assisted living facility on Sunday night, officials said.

Police responded to Atria Park, an assisted living facility in San Mateo, on a report that a resident had been poisoned. Three residents were hospitalized after “ingesting toxic chemicals,” the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release Monday.

One of the residents, a 93-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Atria Senior Living, the facility’s parent company, confirmed that the residents were hospitalized after being served dish soap instead of juice.

“We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice,” said the company in a statement to CNN.

“We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away,” the company said. “Our sincerest condolences are with the family.”

Atria said the company is conducting an internal investigation into the incident and the employees involved have been suspended until the investigation concludes.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times,” Atria said.

The police department is actively investigating the case along with the California Department of Social Services Ombudsman. Atria is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

