A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

A man who was being transferred in an ambulance to a hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday.

The paramedic who was treating the 91-year-old patient in the back of the ambulance suffered severe injuries and was in critical condition, Dr. Jim Ireland, the head of Honolulu’s emergency services department, said Thursday during a news conference.

“Our thoughts and prayers right now are with our paramedic and his family as well as the patient who lost his life in the ambulance and his family,” Ireland said.

The fire erupted just after 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday when the vehicle was in the driveway of Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua, Hawaii, according to a news release from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

An emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance jumped out of the vehicle and tried to help the patient and the paramedic. However, the fire had become too intense, and the patient could not be saved at that point.

“We don’t know why the fire started,” Ireland said. “None of us have ever seen anything like this.”

As the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Honolulu Fire Department, Ireland insisted that he would not release information about that probe to avoid speculation, noting that “everything is on the table.”

“We’re just as eager for answers as everyone else,” Ireland said. “We want to know what happened, and we want to make sure this never happens again.”

Ireland also stressed that a fire of this kind is extremely rare. “In 30 years here, I’ve never seen it.”

Officials said they would not release the name of the paramedic upon the family’s request.

